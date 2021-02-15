COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 910 new cases on Sunday and 15 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 276,790 confirmed cases and 10,214 people have died.

There are 805 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 132 in intensive care (an increase of two).

1,561 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 293,944 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

A coroner's inquiry looking into deaths at long-term care homes across Quebec during the first wave is set to begin in a Montreal courtroom Monday morning, but the owners of one West Island facility have requested a delay.

The owners of CHSLD Herron argue that if the public inquiry goes ahead as planned, it would be unfair to the them, given that the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions has not yet made a decision on whether or not criminal charges will be filed against them.

If that request is refused, the lawyers representing the owners will push for their summons to be rescinded or to have a publication ban placed on the proceedings.

In total, 38 people died at Herron during the first COVID-19 wave.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Out of the Dark: Small steps CBC News Montreal Video 1:00 It can be tough to know at what point struggling with sadness becomes more than you can bear on your own. 1:00

Top COVID-19 stories today