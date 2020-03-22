What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Monday

The province announced several new containment measures over the weekend, including banning both indoor and outdoor gatherings and closing more businesses .

Quebec's shopping centres are closed starting today, with exceptions for stores that have a separate entrance as well as grocery stores, pharmacies and SAQ outlets.

Restaurants must now also close their dining rooms. Take-out service is still permitted.

All gatherings — indoor and outdoor — are now banned in the province, and the police have new powers to enforce the ban.

Montreal police have declared a state of emergency on its territory, which means officers can be reassigned and those on leave can be forced to go back to work.

Insp. André Durocher said the powers will allow more officers to be on the street and will provide more flexibility if some officers need to spend time in self-isolation.

"We don't know what is going to happen in the next coming days or weeks, so I would call it a preventive measure under the circumstances," Durocher said.

School closures extended

The province's schools will be closed for at least another six weeks, with this year's ministerial exams cancelled. Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said coursework would be sent to students stuck at home.

At 8 a.m., Montreal's new COVID-19 testing site opens. The outdoor facility at Place des Festivals will increase the city's testing capability to between 2,000 and 2,500 people per day, the regional health authority said.

It has 30 screening stations and 300 staff working there throughout the day, with members of the public able to be triaged from their cars.