Major COVID-19 outbreak at an Olymel meat processing facility in the Beauce region

More than 100 workers at an Olymel meat-packing plant in the Beauce region are being tested for COVID-19, after a weekend outbreak infected dozens of employees.

The union representing the facility's 1,200 employees said 50 people have tested positive so far.

A 65-year-old worker, who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Tuesday. The company issued a statement mourning the employee's passing and confirmed the test result. It also said "an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of his death and whether it was related to COVID-19."

Olymel employs 15,000 people and operates processing facilities in five provinces. It is the largest hog producer in Canada.

The company closed its facility in Yamachiche, near Trois-Rivières, for two weeks this past March, after nine employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Another positive test in August at Olymel's plant in Red Deer, Alta., resulted in the preventive isolation of 13 workers. None tested postitive for COVID-19.

