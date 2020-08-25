COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Monday. One death that occurred between Aug. 17 and 22 was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,741 confirmed cases and 5,744 people have died.

There are 115 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19.



Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Public health director Horacio Arruda and Éric Caire, Minister responsible for digital transformation, will also be at the news conference.

