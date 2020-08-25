COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
- Quebec reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Monday. One death that occurred between Aug. 17 and 22 was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,741 confirmed cases and 5,744 people have died.
- There are 115 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 12 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Public health director Horacio Arruda and Éric Caire, Minister responsible for digital transformation, will also be at the news conference.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec says private schools can't force students to wear masks in classrooms.
- Montrealers who attended Latin dance events since July 31 should get tested for COVID-19, public health says.
- Despite frosh moving online due to COVID-19, unsanctioned university student parties expected in Montreal.
- Parents, teachers protest back-to-school measures outside Education Ministry office.
- How many masks should my child take to school? We answer your back-to-school mask questions here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
