COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec has 8,580 cases and 121 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 533 people in hospital, including 164 in intensive care.

Quebec police handed out hundreds of tickets over the weekend to enforce social distancing rules.

The shutdown of non-essential economic activity in Quebec has been extended to May 4.

The province has called on veterinarians to learn how to operate ventilators on humans, in case it becomes too short-staffed.

Quebec health officials are releasing the province's much anticipated COVID-19 projections today.

Experts say they may appear grim to some, but will also help people understand why distancing measures are so important.

The province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, has been openly reluctant to unveil the data, but the public pressure has been strong and he stated Premier François Legault asked scientists to follow in Ontario's footsteps.

Modelling revealed by public health officials there last week showed they expect COVID-19 could kill 3,000 to 15,000 people in Ontario over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the ramifications of which could last up to two years.

Multiple models are expected to be made available to the public in Quebec, including the maximum and minimum number of projected deaths, and the maximum and minimum number of intensive-care patients.

While the current number of cases in Quebec is higher than any other province, public health officials have urged people to look at the amount of hospitalizations as a more reflective picture of the pandemic.

Legault has noted several times that Quebec is one of the places that has conducted the most COVID-19 tests.

He and Health Minister Danielle McCann have repeatedly assured the province has enough ventilators and beds for even the most pessimist scenarios.

But Monday, Legault conceded there could be a lack of personnel to operate those ventilators. In anticipation, he said the province is looking to train veterinarians to help operate them on humans.

He called it a "creative solution" to a potential challenge.

Hospitalizations in Quebec, Ontario and B.C.

Quebec has also been hit harder by the pandemic, experts say, because of an earlier March break, with more travellers coming or returning to the province in late February and early March.

CBC journalists compared the growth in the number of hospitalizations in the three major provinces the pandemic has spread widely: Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Quebec has seen the sharpest rise, while B.C.'s curve appears relatively flat.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia have increased at a slow rate over the past two weeks, but have gone up dramatically in Quebec and Ontario. (Justin McElroy/CBC News)

Outbreaks continue to grow in long-term care homes

An area particularly hard hit by the pandemic in Quebec is seniors' homes, where hundreds are reporting cases of COVID-19, several of which have turned into outbreaks.

In Laval, the long-term care home CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée has reported 105 cases, nearly half of its resident population. Eight have died.

And at Montreal's hospital specialized in geriatics, Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal, there have been nine deaths attributable to the disease and 52 patients who have tested positive for the virus.