COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec has 4,611 cases and 33 deaths attributable to COVID-19. There are 307 people in hospital, including 82 in intensive care.

More than 500 long-term care facilities in the province have reported at least one confirmed case.

Travel restrictions have been expanded to include parts of the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Outaouais regions, as well as La Tuque.

Montreal is expected to announce stricter measures in the coming days, as the number of cases in the city has surpassed 2,000.

With the number of cases rising in Montreal, the province has enacted further travel restrictions to surrounding regions and the city is expected to announce stricter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its territory.

There are now 2,097 confirmed cases in Montreal and 14 Montrealers have died as a result of the disease.

More than 100 health-care workers on the island have also tested positive for the coronavirus, as shortages in protective equipment worry officials.

Premier François Legault said Wednesday the province had received new shipments and that there should be enough to last another week.

He added that some Quebec companies are starting to produce the equipment, as demand around the globe is unprecedented.

Despite the high number of cases on the island of Montreal, Legault said there are no plans to prohibit movement to and from the city.

He said if an island-wide travel ban were to be imposed, the province would also have to restrict access to the off-island suburbs, such as Longueuil and Laval.

Among the new efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the city will restrict visits to large multiplexes and condominium buildings.

The city's public health director, Mylène Drouin, said officials will be meeting with landlords and building managers to ensure visitors are limited, and the buildings are kept clean.