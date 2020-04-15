COVID-19 in Quebec: 41 long-term facilities in 'critical situation'

Quebec has 14,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 435 people have died. There are 936 people in hospital, including 230 in intensive care . Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec will partly lift the ban on visits to seniors' homes, to allow experienced caregivers who test negative for COVID-19 to help out.

Premier François Legault is appealing to people with health-care experience to help in the province's care homes.

Quebec released a list of a list of 142 facilities in the province with outbreaks, as pressure mounted to be more transparent about which long-term care facilities have outbreaks.

Montreal's BIXI bike-sharing service launches today.

There are 41 long-term care facilities across the province struggling to cope with what the premier calls a critical situation, according to a list published by the Quebec Health Ministry.

These include 25 facilities where 25 per cent or more of the residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The province has identified the most urgent problem as the facilities' lack of staff, with more and more health-care workers becoming infected.

In long-term care homes alone, about 1,250 people are off sick. Close to half of the province's COVID-19 deaths so far have been recorded in long-term care facilities.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province has almost tripled in the past week, totalling 435 as of yesterday. In all, Quebec has more than 14,000 confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, Premier François Legault made an urgent appeal to people with health-care experience to help in the facilities.

"I'm asking everybody available, every health worker to come forward and help us. I appeal to your sense of duty to help us protect the most vulnerable. We need you," he said.

Legault also said he asked the Canadian military about the availability of Armed Forces medical personnel.

Outbreaks at homes such as Résidence Herron, a private CHSLD in Dorval where 31 people died since March 13, and CHSLD Laflèche in Shawinigan, where nearly 60 per cent of residents have tested positive, have come to symbolize the dire situations in the province's long-term care facilities.

But at the top of the list of facilities with the most cases the government released Tuesday is CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, with 120 confirmed cases, and the CHSLD Yvon Brunet in Montreal, where there are 99 cases. You can find a more detailed list here.

Montreal General declares outbreak on 15th floor

While institutional COVID-19 outbreaks in the province have overwhelmingly struck long-term care homes, some Montreal hospitals are dealing with them, too.

The Montreal General Hospital says it's experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 in its internal medicine unit, as two patients and four staff members have tested positive for the disease.

The hospital says it has stopped admitting people to the unit on the 15th floor and will be conducting an epidemiological investigation of each case, retracing their steps and contacts.

The two patients who tested positive have been put in isolation, as well as all the other patients they may have come in contact with. About 30 staff members are also quarantining.

On Chambord Street in Montreal, children made a string of the rainbows that have come to symbolize the fight against COVID-19 in Quebec. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Earlier this month, Verdun Hospital was in the grips of one of the largest outbreaks in a Montreal health care centre, with more than 30 patients and two doctors testing positive.

Life after the peak in Montreal

The province is still expecting to see a peak in COVID-19 cases this weekend, but Montreal's numbers are already peaking, according to the city's public health director, Mylène Drouin.

Mayor Valérie Plante says she will be releasing a plan soon for getting the city back on its feet.

And while most of Montrealers' usual spring activities have been curtailed by physical distancing measures, a sure sign of the season is the launch of the BIXI bike-sharing service.

The bikes are being distributed across the city today. The service will be free for health-care workers, and people are encouraged to use them only for essential travel and practice distancing while using them.

BIXI says it will regularly disinfect the bikes and asks users to wash their hands before and after using them. It is also recommending users buy a pass, so they don't have to touch the buttons to unlock the bikes every time.