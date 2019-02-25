Court orders Quebec government to keep processing immigration applications

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has been ordered to resume processing applications from skilled workers seeking to immigrate, despite legislation tabled earlier this month aimed at throwing out a backlog of more than 18,000 applications.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Frédéric Bachand granted an injunction request Monday afternoon that had been filed by an association of immigration lawyers, on behalf of Seeun Park, a Korean nurse waiting for her immigration application to be considered.

The lawyers argued the government's decision to cancel the applications caused undue pain and humiliation to thousands of families.

They contend the government must respect existing rules — and continue processing applications — until the proposed reforms are passed into law.

"For a week or more now, we've had hundreds of messages from people all around the world," Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, the association's president, told reporters on Friday.

"It's very devastating for these people, and what we're asking is for the government to do their job on the basis of the law now."

The injunction was granted for a period of 10 days.

