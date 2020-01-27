After 10 months of deliberating, judges from Quebec's Court of Appeal will publish their decision Thursday at noon on the sentence of Alexandre Bissonnette, who shot and killed six men and injured five others at a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

Both sides — Bissonnette's defence lawyers and the Crown — filed appeals of Quebec Superior Court Judge François Huot's decision, which sentenced the young man to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years.

The defence said 40 years was unconstitutionally long. The Crown prosecution said it was not long enough.

During sentencing arguments at his trial, Bissonnette's lawyers argued any sentence that did not allow for the possibility of parole after 25 years would constitute "cruel and unusual punishment."

They said a law established in 2011 that allows judges to hand down back-to-back sentences without the possibility of parole is unconstitutional, and that 40 years is too long for someone to spend in custody.

The judge rejected their arguments, but also rejected the prosecution's suggestion to add 25 more years.

Bisonnette was 27 when he committed his crimes and would be 67 before he could even be considered for parole.

In their reasons for appeal filed in September 2019, prosecutors insisted on a stiffer sentence. They say the trial judge made several mistakes, in a judgment they considered too lenient.

The Crown argued the judge should never have assumed Bissonnette would die in prison if he were sentenced to 50 years before being eligible for parole.

While the defence accused Huot of disregarding the state of Bissonnette's mental health, the prosecutors said the judge gave it too much weight by considering it as a mitigating factor in the length of his sentence.

The Quebec Court of Appeal's judgment will be published online at noon Thursday — not at a hearing, because of pandemic precautions.