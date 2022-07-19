Montreal man accused of vicious attack on 10-year-old girl declared not criminally responsible

A Montreal man has officially been declared not criminally responsible for the vicious beating of a 10-year-old girl who was walking home from school in the city's east end.

Tanvir Singh, a 21-year-old man, attacked the girl in mid-March in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. Singh was arrested shortly after several bystanders intervened.

Singh was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon in an attack. Although it was determined he was fit to stand trial, a full psychiatric evaluation was ordered to determine his level of criminal responsibility.

On Tuesday, he was officially declared not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Singh will remain at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute in Montreal as long as he is considered a risk, according to Radio-Canada.

Radio-Canada is also reporting the Crown will seek to have him declared a high risk to limit his ability to go on outings from the facility.