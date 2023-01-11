Pointe-Claire, Que., city councillor resigns, citing aggressive atmosphere

A recently elected Pointe-Claire city councillor said she resigned this week because of divisiveness and aggressiveness in municipal politics.

The councillor, Erin Tedford, was elected in November 2021 to represent the Cedar/Le Village district. She ran on a platform of conserving heritage and the environment.

But in her resignation statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, she said she faced backlash for expressing her ideas.

"I have spoken honestly in council," she said, "about what I believe should be priorities and changes needed to ensure the preservation of our quality of life and heritage, as expressed by my constituents, but these views were rarely welcomed and efforts to silence them have even been aggressive."

Tedford declined an interview request, but in her statement, she said her votes on council have had repercussions "the most serious and consequential is to have had the peace and privacy of my home violated."

Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas said Tedford was treated rudely for taking a stance against development in Pointe-Claire and was once chastised by a developer in a council meeting who confronted her in the parking lot afterward.

"Anybody that voted to minimize or slow down development to protect green spaces becomes the centre of attention in Pointe-Claire municipal politics," Thomas said.

"Erin had the courage to speak out a couple of times."

Pointe-Claire city council is divided, with three members — Tedford, Thomas and Bruno Tremblay — representing what Thomas sees as the faction that wants to slow down development. But they are a minority on a council that Thomas described as "quite pro-development."

Brent Cowan, a Pointe-Claire city councillor who represents the Oneida district, said Pointe-Claire is changing and that is creating tension in the council and in the population.

Pointe-Claire councillors and mayor trade arguments before freeze vote Duration 3:50 Mayor Tim Thomas painted the decision as 'downtown of the West Island vs garden city suburb' while Coun. Eric Stork pointed to the housing crisis and the current state of traffic in Pointe-Claire.

"We're all under pressure because of this. Is it surprising that someone would at some point in time say 'enough is enough. I wanted to serve people, I didn't want to get beaten up by people'? That's certainly understandable," he said.

But he disagreed with Tedford's statement that some councillors didn't share her values.

"There have been disagreements on council, in caucus and also in public in the votes," he said. "I don't think those disagreements bear in any way on unshared values. We all believe in a sustainable environment for our community. We all understand that rampant, uncontrolled development is not a good thing but how we decide to respond to that is going to be different. That's democracy."

Geneviève Lussier, a spokesperson for Save the Fairview Forest, said Tedford's voice will be missed on city council.

"[Her departure] is unfortunate for the environment in Pointe-Claire but, more importantly, I think it's really unfortunate for the city's administration," said Lussier. "Her voice and her work ethic were always very important and very appreciated. That said, given the harassment she was a victim of, I really understand why she resigned."

Tedford, who has been on medical leave from the city council also cited "personal reasons" for her resignation.

Tedford said her resignation took effect Jan. 10.