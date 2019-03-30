Could presumed consent for organ donation work in Quebec?

Quebec's medical community is watching what happens in Nova Scotia after that province set itself up to become the first place in North America with presumed consent for organ donation.

Under presumed consent, the default is to donate organs on death, but families would continue to be approached to confirm the donor's wishes.

"I think it's something we need to explore. We've got our eyes on Nova Scotia," said Dr. Prosanto Chaudhury, the medical director of organ transplants at Transplant Québec.

"We have to get a sense of what Quebecers want."

Earlier this week, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil tabled a bill that would make the province the first jurisdiction in North America to have presumed consent for organ and tissue donation upon death. The bill would apply to most adults.

Under the controversial proposed legislation aimed at increasing the number of donations, people will be able to opt out, but the onus will be on them to do so.

In Quebec, the system works the other way — organ donors have to opt-in.

And while anyone can be considered for organ donation, only a small number of deaths — about 400 per year — meet the medical and legal criteria, Chaudhury explained.

He said that the Quebec health insurance board's registry currently has 3.2 million registered consents.

Chaudhury said presumed consent isn't a "silver bullet" and that creating a culture around organ donation is important.

Transplant Québec is currently running a publicity campaign on organ donation to try to stoke a broader conversation around it.

And Nova Scotia's announcement isn't just being watched by health officials in Quebec — New Brunswick Health Minister Ted Flemming said this week he was waiting to get a copy of Nova Scotia's bill to "examine its potential."