Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Could Montreal’s Chinatown disappear? | CBC News Loaded
Montreal
·
Video
Could Montreal’s Chinatown disappear?
Advocates warn that the historic neighbourhood is nearing a tipping point, where it may not be able to persevere in the face of encroaching development and looming gentrification.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:12 AM ET | Last Updated: October 18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now