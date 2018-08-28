Couillard and Legault trade barbs over who would best manage Quebec's economy

Philippe Couillard has taken a new line of attack against the Coalition Avenir Québec, saying his main rival's proclaimed strength — the economy — is actually its biggest weakness.

The CAQ, which is leading in the polls, is campaigning on a promise to get rid of government inefficiencies and make the province an innovation hub, but Couillard says the public shouldn't buy its sales pitch.

The Liberal leader's comments earlier today came after CAQ Leader François Legault said that if elected, he would reduce the number of immigrants Quebec accepts every year from 50,000 to 40,000.

That would only exacerbate the issue of unfilled positions, Couillard said.

"Legault must be the only one in Quebec who is not aware of our labour shortage," said Couillard, during a news conference in Trois-Rivières.

He pointed out that there are gaps in Quebec's workforce in both the public and private sectors.

The problem is especially noticeable in Quebec City, where Mayor Régis Labeaume is asking for existing immigration laws to be relaxed to help bring in more newcomers to fill 17,000 vacant jobs in the area.

Legault says salaries, training at heart of workforce shortage

Legault fired back, however, saying that when it comes to finding jobs for immigrants, the Liberals have failed.

He said the province had surpassed its capacity to integrate newcomers, and that, while his party would reduce the number of immigrants entering Quebec, those who do arrive will not move to other provinces for better jobs.

Immigration is one solution to the labour shortage, Legault said, but it's not the only one.

Legault brought up Quebec's high school dropout rate as a reason why employers can't find skilled workers to fill empty positions.

According to the Institut du Québec, a research institute in the province, only 64 per cent of Quebecers graduated on time in 2015, compared to 84 per cent in Ontario.

Under a CAQ government, Legault said Investissement Québec would be reconfigured to prioritize incentives for those promising jobs in the $30-per-hour range, reiterating his position that the province must offer more, higher-paying positions.

Couillard said Legault is ignoring the province's positive economic indicators, however, such as low unemployment and increasing wages.