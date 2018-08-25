Couillard defends new Liberal candidate Gertrude Bourdon at health announcement

At the Liberals' first health announcement of the campaign, leader Philippe Couillard came to the defence of the party's new candidate and would-be health minister, Gertrude Bourdon, whose foray into politics is off to a rocky start.

Couillard is promising to invest an extra $14 million a year in health care if he is re-elected. The money would go toward providing two health insurance cards to every patient, advances in technology, including video consultations with doctors, and 25 new super clinics over a four-year mandate.

But the proposals, Saturday, were overshadowed by Bourdon's presence, her second appearance as the Liberal candidate for the Quebec City riding of Jean-Lesage.

Bourdon was reportedly ready to join the front-running Coalition Avenir Québec until less than a week ago, when she made the decision to join the Liberal Party instead.

Texts between Bourdon and a CAQ chief of staf, Martin Koskinen, surfaced in La Presse Saturday before the announcement. CBC obtained screenshots of the exchange.

In the text messages, Koskinen assures Bourdon CAQ leader François Legault was firm on his commitment to make her health minister should he be elected Oct. 1.

"I sincerely believe we are going to make history," Koskinen wrote.

To which Bourdon replied, "I think so, too."

Gertrude Bourdon said she had already decided to join the Liberals when she sent replied to a text message of Coalition Avenir Québec's campaign director Martin Koskinen. (Radio-Canada)

Bourdon taken by surprise

When reporters asked about the texts and Bourdon's change of heart at Saturday's announcement, she appeared uncomfortable and taken by surprise.

Bourdon said her decision to join the Liberals had already been made when she sent the reply to Koskinen, adding she met with Legault in Montreal the next day to tell him she would not be running in his campaign.

"I am making history. I'm here," Bourdon said Saturday. "I'll tell you this: what's private should stay private."

Couillard defended Bourdon afterward, saying he believed the CAQ had misinterpreted Bourdon's text message reply and that it had put too much pressure on her in their recruitment efforts.

"I know the process she was going through," Couillard said. "She's of the calibre that you see and she needed, in my mind, to be left alone to make her decision."

Lliberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard says the CAQ put too much pressure on Gertrude Bourdon in trying to recruit her. (Radio-Canada)

Bourdon, a former nurse, was named president and executive director of the Quebec City's health centre, known as the CHU de Québec, by Liberal Health Minister Gaétan Barrette in 2015.

"Because actually we are going to write a part of history … by adding a nurse and a great administrator to the team. That is something that is obvious — why do you think Mr. Legault put so much effort into recruiting her?"

Legault said his decision to leak the text messages was "exceptional, but I think truth still has its right in Quebec. And I'm going to let Quebecers judge [Bourdon's] way of behaving."

As for Bourdon's priorities for Quebec's health care system, she said that will become clear as the campaign unfolds.

- With files from CBC's Cathy Senay