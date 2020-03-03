Police investigating after shooting at Côte-Vertu Metro station

Montreal police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot outside of the Côte-Vertu Metro station Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the Saint-Laurent borough around 10 p.m. after 911 calls reported someone injured with a gunshot wound.

Police say two men appear to have been arguing near one of the station entrances when one pulled a gun and shot the other. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was struck in the upper-body, but was conscious when he was taken to hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area as they continue their investigation.