The Côte-Vertu Metro station will shut down for 12 weeks. Here's how it could affect your commute

One of Montreal's busiest Metro stations is shutting down for 12 weeks as of this Saturday.

Located in the Saint-Laurent borough, the Côte-Vertu station has the third most users on the entire Metro network. An average of about 30,000 people passed through there every day prior to the pandemic.

It is the last stop on the western tip of the Metro's Orange Line.

It's also a busy terminal for buses coming from different parts of the Montreal, the West Island and Laval.

Twelve weeks feels like a long time for such an important station to be closed. Here's what you need to know about why this is being done, how the closure could affect your commute.

Track switch will speed up service

Montreal's transit authority (STM) says the Côte-Vertu station needs to close in order for crews to install a track switch.

This will enable trains to go straight to the departure platform after dropping off passengers, instead of going into a tunnel and looping around before picking up those who are heading in the other direction.

Installing the track switch is the next step in a massive, $492-million project to build an underground garage at Côte-Vertu.

"This will in turn help us to have a faster turnaround and improve service frequency during peak hours," said Yassir Bouabdallaoui, a project manager with the STM.

"It's going to be an improvement of 25 per cent [in speed of service] approximately."

The construction of the garage is funded by the provincial and federal governments. It will allow the STM to add about ten more Metro cars on the congested Orange Line.

For people who pass through Côte-Vertu Metro, the 810 shuttle bus will become a fixture of your daily commute over the next twelve weeks. (Sean Henry/CBC)

Du Collège station will be your new friend

With Côte-Vertu station being closed, the easiest way for most passengers to get on the Metro will be through the du Collège station, located about one kilometre away. It's also about a 12-minute walk along Décarie Boulevard.

Thankfully, there are several buses that already stop at both Côte-Vertu and du Collège.

Normally, the 64 bus line, which mainly serves the Cartierville neighbourhood, stops at Côte-Vertu. But during the 12-week construction period, it won't do that. Instead, du Collège will become its temporary bus terminal.

For people who take buses that stop at Côte-Vertu without making the extra trip to du Collège, meet the 810 bus line.

The "high-frequency" shuttle service will constantly go back and forth between both stations, Bouabdallaoui said. The shuttle service won't be free, however, since it's considered to be replacing a Metro ride.

For Metro users with mobility issues, the 64 and 17 bus lines will be the ones that will drop you off next to the du Collège station's northern entrance, which has an elevator.

What about people in West Island? Laval? Train commuters?

Coming from the West Island, the 470 bus line usually stops at Côte-Vertu. But from Saturday until Aug. 22, that bus will pick up and let off passengers at du Collège.

Prior to the pandemic, the Côte-Vertu Metro station had the third highest number of users on the network. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The closure also affects train users.

The Mount-Royal tunnel on the Deux-Montagnes line has been closed since May of last year, forcing people heading downtown to get off at the Bois-Franc station before taking a shuttle bus to Côte-Vertu. That bus will now also stop at Du Collège.

For the four bus lines with the Société de transport de Laval, nothing changes, except for a few relocated bus stops at Côte-Vertu. The same goes for several STM bus lines.

Lots of signage is expected around the metro station to make sure people know where to go.

Why now?

This shutdown was supposed to happen last summer, but it was postponed due to restrictions on construction projects at the start of the pandemic.

Still, the STM insisted on installing the track switch during the summer because it believes it will be less disruptive.

"We know [based on] previous summers, traffic at this Metro station drops by approximately 30 per cent," Bouabdallaoui said. "Usually, students are not using these services during the summer period so it is the most efficient and we impact the least amount of people during this period."

STM staff has been present at the Côte-Vertu Metro station to answer any questions commuters may have about the changes. They'll also be there on Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.