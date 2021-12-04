Côte Saint-Luc woman struck by bullet inside her home

A 50 year-old woman was brought to hospital after she was injured in a shooting late last night in Côte Saint-Luc.

Montreal police say the incident took place on Macdonald Avenue near the corner of Queen Mary Road just before 11 p.m.

When police arrived they say they attended to a woman who had already received help from neighbours.

The woman told police she was standing near her window when she was struck by a bullet, according to constable Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

"At this point she doesn't know why she could have been targeted, we're looking at different possibilities," said Bergeron.

"Is that an error on the address? Is that an error on the person? Or is it accidental? [That's] still to be determined by the investigators."

"[We have] very few details, we don't have any suspects," he said.

The SPVM says the woman's injuries were not life-threatening and there were no developments overnight.

The shooting is still being investigated by police.