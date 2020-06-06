Vandalism of Côte Saint-Luc synagogue not motivated by anti-Semitism, groups say

A recent incident of vandalism at a small synagogue in Côte Saint-Luc wasn't motivated by anti-Semitism, according to two Jewish community groups.

Last week, Sepharade Kol Yehouda synagogue was ransacked, with sacred texts and other items strewn on the ground and put into the toilet. It was closed at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.​​​​​​

B'nai Brith Canada released a statement describing the incident as an act of anti-Semitism.

On Friday, Federation CJA and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs released a statement saying they are working closely with police, and now believe that while someone broke in, it was not a targeted crime.

One of the factors, they say, is that the synagogue is not visibly identified from the outside.