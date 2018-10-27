Fire forces evacuation of Côte-des-Neiges apartment building

About 20 people were forced out of their homes Saturday morning after a fire broke out in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges borough.

Firefighters were called to an apartment on Queen Mary Road, near the corner of Côte-des-Neiges Road, around 8 a.m.

Crews had a difficult time putting out the flames, which had spread into the roof of the building. The fire department tweeted that the blaze was under control around 11:30 a.m.

Besides heavy smoke and fire damage to the upper floor, the rest of the building suffered mostly water damage.

One resident was slightly injured trying to put out the fire.

