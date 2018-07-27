Jacques Corriveau, 'central figure' in sponsorship scandal, dead at 85

Former federal Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau, who was eventually convicted after being described by a judge as a central figure in the sponsorship scandal, has died at the age of 85.

His lawyer Gerald Soulière said Friday Corriveau died June 23 and that his funeral was held July 14.

A jury found Corriveau guilty in 2016 of fraud against the government, forgery and laundering the proceeds of crime in

connection with the sponsorship scandal. ​

He was handed a four-year prison term in January 2017 and fined $1.4 million.

Corriveau was freed hours after the verdict, pending an appeal.

The sponsorship program was created after the 1995 sovereignty referendum to boost the federal government's presence in Quebec.

Justice John Gomery, who headed a public inquiry into the scandal, described Corriveau — who worked on ex-prime minister Jean Chretien's leadership campaigns — as a "central figure" in the program.

The Crown alleged Corriveau set up a kickback scheme on contracts awarded for the sponsorship program and used his design company to defraud the federal government between 1997 and 2003.

Soulière said his appeal is no longer applicable because of Corriveau's death.