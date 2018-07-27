Skip to Main Content
Jacques Corriveau, 'central figure' in sponsorship scandal, dead at 85
Jacques Corriveau, an ex-federal Liberal party organizer eventually found guilty of fraud, forgery and laundering the proceeds of crime for his role in a kickback scheme, died on June 23, his lawyer said.

The Canadian Press ·
Former federal Liberal party organizer Jacques Corriveau arrived at court in October 2016 to hear closing arguments in his trial on charges of fraud against the government, money laundering and forgery. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Former federal Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau, who was eventually convicted after being described by a judge as a central figure in the sponsorship scandal, has died at the age of 85.

His lawyer Gerald Soulière said Friday Corriveau died June 23 and that his funeral was held July 14.

A jury found Corriveau guilty in 2016 of fraud against the government, forgery and laundering the proceeds of crime in
connection with the sponsorship scandal.

He was handed a four-year prison term in January 2017 and fined $1.4 million.

Corriveau was freed hours after the verdict, pending an appeal.

The sponsorship program was created after the 1995 sovereignty referendum to boost the federal government's presence in Quebec.

Justice John Gomery, who headed a public inquiry into the scandal, described Corriveau — who worked on ex-prime minister Jean Chretien's leadership campaigns — as a "central figure" in the program.

The Crown alleged Corriveau set up a kickback scheme on contracts awarded for the sponsorship program and used his design company to defraud the federal government between 1997 and 2003.

Soulière said his appeal is no longer applicable because of Corriveau's death.

