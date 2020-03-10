Police officer involved in fatal intervention with Île Bizard man says she feared for her life

One of the four Montreal police officers involved in restraining 28-year-old Koray Celik the night he died says she feared for her life during the altercation.

"I really thought I was going to die in that house, in that moment," an emotional Karine Bujold testified at the second day of the coroner's public inquiry into the young man's death Tuesday.

Bujold was one of four Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal officers that arrived at Celik's house around 2 a.m. on the night of March 6, 2017 after his parents called 911 saying their son was intoxicated, aggressive and wanted to get behind the wheel.

The Celiks have maintained that officers used excessive force on their son, saying they watched as he was kicked, choked and beaten with batons until he stopped breathing.

On Monday, they refused to participate in the inquiry saying they had lost faith in a process that seemed to protect police.

Bujold testified at length on Tuesday and sobbed openly while describing her version of events. At one point, the inquiry recessed for 10 minutes to allow her to regain her composure.

Bujold said she and her partner Alexandre Bélair — who testified Monday — were the first patrol to arrive at the Celik home. She said Bélair immediately went to speak with Celik's father, Cesur, who was outside near the garage, while she went up to his mother, June, who was standing on the front stoop.

On Monday, Bélair testified that Cesur told him his son was high and needed to calm down. He pleaded for officers not to enter the home.

Bujold told the inquiry Tuesday that this information was not relayed to her, so she followed Celik's mother inside and asked where her son was. Bujold said June did not answer her question and instead led her down a dimly lit hallway.

Cesur and June Celik have maintained that officers used excessive force on their son, saying they watched as he was kicked, choked and beaten with batons until he stopped breathing. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Bujold said she turned on her flashlight and saw Celik standing in a doorway. She said immediately, he aggressively told her to turn off her flashlight, which she was shining at his chest to check if he was armed. She said she told him no. Bujold said Celik repeated his demand, to which she again replied no.

That's when Bujold said Celik raised his fists in the air, adopted a boxer's stance and charged at her.

She said she quickly moved backward as Celik continued to advance toward her. She said he was much larger than she was and she feared he would disarm her of any tools she took out to subdue him. That's the moment she said she believed she would die.

No de-escalation training at time of incident

Eventually, Bujold said she was able to take out her baton and hit Celik in the left thigh with it, but it was not effective. At this moment, with Celik's fists still raised in the air, Bujold said her colleagues who had entered the house after her tackled him to the ground.

Bujold said she used a technique with her baton to get Celik's arms out from under him. After much resistance, she said she needed to use two pair of handcuffs on him. She said she never kicked him and doesn't remember seeing any other officers hit him while he was on the ground.

When officers laid Celik on his side, Bujold said she noticed his face was blue. She said officers took off the cuffs and started performing CPR, but the man was unresponsive and was taken away in an ambulance.

Alexandre Popovic — the lawyer representing an anti-police-brutality organization, the Coalition contre la répression et les abus policiers — asked whether Bujold thought she and her colleagues might have gone too far when she noticed Celik had no pulse. She said no.

Asked whether she had received any de-escalation training at the time of the event, Bujold said she hadn't.

Deputy chief coroner Luc Malouin, who is presiding over the inquiry, said going into the house alone with little information about Celik was a very dangerous move on Bujold's part. He said she'd be dead if the man had come out with a gun.

"We are the police," Bujold responded, "our job is to go in."

The inquiry is expected to hear from the two other officers involved in the intervention this afternoon.