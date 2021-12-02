Coroner rules 2-hour wait for ambulance wasn't responsible for Senneville, Que., man's death

A Quebec coroner has ruled a shortage of ambulances in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region was not the main factor in the death of a 65-year-old Senneville, Que., man last November.

Richard Genest died in hospital in Alma, Que., the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, after suffering a ruptured aortic aneurysm and bleeding internally. He had called 911 seven hours earlier, but he'd had to wait two hours for an ambulance from another town to get him to the nearest hospital, in Val-d'Or, nearly 70 kilometres away.

At the time, Senneterre Mayor Nathalie-Anne Pelchat said Genest's death might have been avoided had the province made more effort to reopen overnight emergency services at the community clinic (CLSC) in the town of 2,700, 535 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

However, coroner Geneviève Thériault said it was the man's decision to put off getting timely medical help that was a key factor in his death.

"Mr. Genest wasn't aware of his condition and waited a long time before seeking help, and unfortunately, when he was taken charge of, it was a bit too late," Thériault told CBC News Tuesday.

He waited close to 19 hours before calling for paramedics at 2:36 a.m. about the pain around his kidneys, back and left side, Thériault wrote in her report. By then, there was only one ambulance in operation in the community, and it was already en route to Val-d'Or.

The CLSC in Senneterre, which had been operating only eight hours a day since mid-October because of a nursing shortage, had still been open when Genest first started complaining about the pain to family members, who urged him to go to the CSLC to seek help.

"I think he thought that the pain would just go away, so he didn't go," Thériault said.

If Genest had gone to the clinic during daytime hours or at night, had it been open, an aneurysm might have been suspected, the coroner said, but it's hard to say, since the CLSC doesn't have the equipment to diagnose it with certainty.

Senneterre residents protested last December against the closing of their CLSC health clinic for all but daytime office hours, as the nearest hospital is 70 kilometres away. Their signs read, '45 minutes is the difference between a life saved and a life lost.' (Radio-Canada)

The aneurysm was only diagnosed at the Val-d'Or hospital after paramedics brought Genest there close to 5 a.m., the coroner said. Genest had been able to walk to the ambulance when it reached his home, Thériault said, but he lost consciousness soon after and had a heart attack in the ambulance on the way to Val-d'Or.

He was then rushed for surgery to a hospital in Amos, another 70 kilometres away, but he suffered another cardiac arrest just after 7:00 a.m., before the operation could begin, and died.

$28M more for Quebec ambulance services

Had he arrived at the first ER sooner or been brought directly to the one in Amos, Thériault said in her report, there's a possibility his life might have been saved, but she didn't want to speculate with "far too many factors at play."

"The situation is complex. There will always be a case that slips [through the cracks], even if the protocols are the best protocols. They cannot address every situation," Thériault said.

The coroner has been critical of the organization of ambulance services in the past. Just last month, she called on the province and local health officials to improve ambulance service in Lévis, Que., after a woman died when an ambulance dispatched to her house was rerouted to a more urgent call .

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry, Marie-Claude Lacasse, said the ministry is committed to strengthening ambulance services in the province, pointing out the health minister announced last month the government is investing $28 million to improve ambulance service in 50 regions across the province.