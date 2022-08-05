Coroner's inquest into 3 seemingly random shooting deaths in Montreal to begin

A coroner's inquest into the shooting deaths of three Montreal-area men last year, as well as that of the alleged gunman, is set to begin today.

Quebec coroner Géhane Kamel will investigate the deaths of André Lemieux, 64, Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, Alex Lévis-Crevier, 22, and 26-year-old suspect Abdulla Shaikh.

Shaikh was killed by Montreal police in the city's Saint-Laurent borough after allegedly gunning down the three victims on the street between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, 2022.

Provincial police allege Shaikh shot Lemieux and Salah Belhaj on the night of Aug. 2 in Montreal and killed Lévis-Crevier in Laval around 24 hours later. Shaikh was shot dead by police Aug. 4.

Provincial police have said it appears the alleged shooter, who was known to have mental health issues, chose his victims at random.

In launching the public inquest last year, chief coroner Pascale Descary said the investigation will analyze the factors that contributed to the deaths and make recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.

Quebec's mental health review board, the Commission d'examen des troubles mentaux, ruled in March that Shaikh, who was under the supervision of a mental health hospital, posed a "significant risk" to public safety but could continue living in the community under conditions.

At that time, Shaikh's condition had been improving, the ruling reads. But the tribunal said he could resort to "unpredictable and aggressive" acts if his mental illness worsened.

Quebec provincial police have said the suspect did not have a permit to carry a gun, but they have not released details about how he obtained one.

For some of the victims' friends and family, the tribunal's ruling raised questions about how Shaikh's mental health was evaluated leading up to and after his release in March.

Last year, Premier François Legault said the investigation would help clear up, among other things, why Shaikh had been released.