Coroner's report into Longueuil teen's suicide focuses on family issues, not bullying

The coroner's report into the death of a Longueuil teenager last year focuses more on his family issues than it does on what his school did to address bullying.

Simon Dufour, 15, was struck and killed by a train near the Saint-Bruno station on Nov. 23, 2017. Coroner Géhane Kamel confirmed his death was a suicide.

Simon's father said his son was relentlessly bullied at École secondaire André-Laurendeau, the high school he attended in Saint-Hubert. Martin Dufour said while he informed the school of what was going on several times, nothing changed.

The coroner acknowledges Dufour, described as a "ray of sunshine," was bullied in elementary and high school.

But Kamel also concluded the teen's family life had been difficult.

"Simon told a friend that what he'd experienced at school was nothing compared to what he was going through with a close relative," the report reads.

Dufour had asked another friend whether he could sleep over the weekend of Nov. 24, 2017, because he didn't want to be home with a relative, who the coroner doesn't identify.

Dufour died the Thursday before that weekend.

The teen had saved a suicide note on his iPod, asking that no one be blamed for his decision.

Little mention of school in report

Many people told Kamel that Dufour had been going through a tough time. He had made plans to leave the country and live in the U.S. and had checked the train schedules ahead of time.

The only mention of his school in the report says a crisis intervention team was put in place to support his schoolmates and to collect information that would help clarify what Dufour had been going through.

School principal Nadia Caron said at the time of Dufour's death that the school had plans in place to deal with bullying but would be reviewing its procedures.

In the wake of Dufour's death, some students at his school wore shirts bearing the words "Je suis Simon" and "No to intimidation."

In February, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville adopted a resolution making Nov. 23 a day to commemorate Simon's death and raise awareness about bullying.

Where to get help

If you're worried someone you know may be a suicide risk, you should talk to them, says the Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs:

