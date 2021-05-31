Quebec public health director should be more independent, says coroner of 1st wave deaths in seniors' homes

The lack of independence granted to Quebec's public health director may have slowed the government response at the beginning of the pandemic, as hundreds were dying in long-term care homes across the province.

Coroner Géhane Kamel published a report Monday following months of inquiry into deaths in seniors' residences, when the pandemic killed more than 5,000 residents in the spring of 2020.

After hearing testimony from 220 government officials, long-term care home employees, and the loved ones of people who died, Kamel issued 23 recommendations targeting the provincial government, its Health Ministry, local health boards and the Quebec College of Physicians.

One of the report's first recommendations calls on the government to review the role of its public health director so that whoever is in the position can exercise their functions "without political constraints."

The public health director in Quebec is also a deputy health minister, but Kamel wrote that the two roles "are distinct and may not be compatible."

Kamel provided as an example that masks were not mandatory in CHSLDs (Centre d'hébergement de soins de longue durée) at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Would his advice have been the same had he not had to worry about potential stock shortages? I tend to think not. Hence, in my humble opinion, the danger of wearing two hats," Kamel wrote in the report.

CHSLD Herron was taken over by the West Island health board early on in the pandemic, but the board's management was disorganized, said Coroner Géhane Kamel in a report. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

At the time, Dr. Horacio Arruda held the role. He resigned at the end of 2021, and was replaced by Dr. Luc Boileau as interim director. Before that, Boileau was the head of the province's institute of public health (INSPQ).

In the report, Kamel questions why doctors were absent in some of the long-term care homes where high numbers of people died, and why they relied on phone consultations instead of providing in-person care.

"For a coroner, that many residents died without being allowed a doctor's visit during their final illness is not only sad, but disturbing," Kamel wrote.

"It is hardly conceivable that decisions of life or death could have been made on the basis of a telephone relay alone."

More accountability needed

In the report, Kamel also discusses the need for more ways to monitor services in long-term care settings and creating an obligation to intervene in the event of problems.

She recommended there be safer ratios for the number of professionals to residents in CHSLDs.

One of the long-term care homes examined in the inquiry, the private CHSLD Herron, saw 47 people die in the spring of 2020.

The West Island health board took control of the long-term care home after one of the owners called the province for help, but several more residents died afterward.

Kamel said the health board's management team was disorganized and she called for greater accountability for managers in local health boards, which oversee long-term care homes.

She said private CHSLDs should receive some government subsidies in order to ensure they can provide residents with proper care.

Kamel did not say whether the government should move forward with a public inquiry, as the Opposition has called for, but said it should "make a retrospective of the events in the way it deems appropriate."

She said the hierarchy of decision-making, agility of the health system in times of crisis and the understanding and execution of responsibilities among the ministries of health and seniors, as well as within local health boards, should be among the areas that warrant an audit.