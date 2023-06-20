Quebec coroner calls for greater police access to intermediary weapons in report on killing

A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.

Jean René Junior Olivier was killed on Aug. 1, 2021 in Repentigny, Que., as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

In February, Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office decided there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the officers in connection with the fatal shooting.

Then later that month, the victim's family announced it was suing the city for $430,000.

"My son had a steak knife in his hand," said Marie-Mireille Bence when announcing the lawsuit during a news conference.

"One thin man with a steak knife in his hand — and six police offers couldn't try to control him?"

She said she has cried every day since police shot her son.

Marie-Mireille Bence was inside her home in Repentigny, Que., when her son was shot and killed by local police. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The family and the Red Coalition, a group advocating against state violence on Black people, also called for an inquiry by the Quebec coroner's office into Olivier's killing.

Coroner Karine Spénard studied video of the encounter and found that officers tried to de-escalate the situation for nearly 14 minutes before Olivier lunged at them with a knife.

Spénard says an officer who had a stun gun was never close enough to use it, and her report includes one recommendation — that officers have access to intermediary weapons that are less lethal, such as rubber bullets.

"We take note of the report filed by the coroner this morning," said Marylou Bossé, a spokesperson for Repentigny, in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "We will read it and seriously consider its recommendation."

Bossé said the city is a "aware that each stage of this file is an ordeal for the family, loved ones, the police and our community and we are very sensitive to this."

Beyond that, she said the city isn't issuing any further comments.

According to the 16-page court document filed by Bence's lawyers, Wilerne Bernard and Marie-Livia Beaugé, Bence called 911 on the day of the shooting with hopes that paramedics would take her son to a hospital because he appeared to be experiencing a psychotic episode.

A friend had alerted her to his distress. When she found him inside their home, he was calm but held a small steak knife, muttering to himself that people were coming to kill him.

At no point did he appear aggressive, according to Bence's recounting of the facts, the lawyers wrote. They said the officers were yelling at Bence to put the knife down and that they were putting pressure on him, without calling on his friend to help make him co-operate.

Shortly after police arrived, the lawyers say Olivier dropped his knife but picked it up again in a "visibly nervous and panicked state" after an officer began to approach him.

The officers asked Bence and Olivier's friend to leave the scene and go to the backyard. The mother and friend heard three shots seconds later.

"This intervention of incredible violence was of a short duration," the documents say.

"It is part of a context of a Black person with precarious social status, grappling with mental health issues. It's a question of a very vulnerable person who needed help," said Beaugé at the news conference.