Quebec coroner's office orders sweeping public inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes

Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a wide-ranging public inquiry into deaths that have occurred in the province's long-term care homes, private seniors' residences and other residential institutions for vulnerable people over the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A majority of the province's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in public or private long-term care homes, known by their French initials as CHSLDs, many of which were plagued by chronic staffing shortages long before the pandemic hit.

The coroner's office has already begun investigating one privately run long-term care home that had a high number of COVID-19 deaths — the CHSLD Herron in Dorval, in Montreal's West Island.

In a news release, the coroner said that investigation will be the starting point for a much larger inquiry, which will look at several different kinds of residences and several regions of the province in order to present a "representative portrait" of what has happened provincewide.

The inquiry will determine the causes and circumstances of the deaths and provide recommendations on how to prevent these types of deaths in the future.

The deaths that will be investigated must meet the following criteria:

The death occurred while the person was living in a CHSLD, private seniors' residence or a residential. institution for vulnerable people or those who have lost some degree of autonomy.

The death occurred between March 12 and May 1, 2020.

The coroner's office was alerted to the death because of its violent nature or because of the possibility that negligence contributed to the death.

Lawyer Géhane Kamel, the coroner responsible for the CHSLD Herron inquiry, will preside over the larger inquiry with the assistance of Dr. Jacques Ramsay, a coroner with extensive medical training.

The decision by Quebec's chief coroner, Pascale Descary, to use her powers to order a "vast public inquiry" comes while Premier François Legault has resisted calls for an inquiry, saying the province is focused on addressing the immediate crisis inside the homes.

Last month, Ontario became the first province to announce a wide-scale investigation into its long-term care system as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.