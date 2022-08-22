Inuit in Quebec's Nunavik region are in mourning after two women staying at the Ullivik lodging centre in Dorval were killed after being struck by vehicles last week.

One was on foot along Highway 20, and the other was in a wheelchair on Highway 520.

The centre by Trudeau Airport is a place to stay for those travelling for medical care. It has been open since 2016.

"Both situations were completely unexpected," said Steven Kelly, the interim director of community services at the centre, run by the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS).

"We're still wondering why this happened."

The first, 22-year-old Mary-Jane Tulugak from Puvirnituq, had been heading down the Highway 520 in a wheelchair before she was hit early Friday morning. She died in hospital soon after.

Kelly said she had travelled south for a minor surgery.

Less than 24 hours later, another woman died after being struck multiple times on Highway 20 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, provincial police said. The 26-year-old from Umiujaq, Nellie Niviaxie, was declared dead after being found by first responders.

Niviaxie had been at the centre because she was accompanying another person from her community undergoing medical care.

"It's a very difficult time for everybody," Kelly said, adding that support is there for staff and any residents who are feeling shaken.

He said the regional health board has also for arranged for elders to visit with the two women's families in their home communities.

Both women were on shoulder: police

The coroner's officer confirmed Friday a case has been opened to investigate what led to women's deaths.

Both women were making their way along the shoulder of the highways, provincial police said. The street runs under both highways.

The stretch of 55th Avenue is seen running under Highway 520. It also runs under Highway 20 about 1.5 km further south. (Alex Leduc/CBC)

Police don't believe the two incidents are directly related — but said they're also investigating why the two women staying at the centre decided to move along the highway.

No charges have been laid against either of the drivers involved.

Kelly says the centre will continue to emphasize caution around the highways, especially for those coming from more remote villages. They also keep in touch with patients who get referred to neighbouring hotels since they can only book up to 91 people per night.

"We do keep a close track of the people who stay, whether it's at Ullivik or the neighbouring hotels," he said, saying they rely on a network of health providers, police and others they can call on to look in case people go missing.

But they don't micromanage their residents either, he said. And while the centre helps arrange for travel for clients during the day, that isn't offered on evenings and weekends.

"We don't want to have to lock the door. They have the right to be able to come and go as they please outside of their appointments."