Inquiry into deaths of 2 girls killed by father near Quebec City begins

The coroner's inquiry into the deaths of two young girls who went missing after their father abducted them near Quebec City begins, and the mother is set to be among the first people to testify on Monday.

Norah and Romy Carpentier, ages 11 and 6, went missing after a crash along Highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire, Que., in July 2020.

Their disappearance triggered one of the longest Amber Alerts in the province's history.

Their bodies were found three days later in a wooded area nearby. A little more than a week later, police found the body of Martin Carpentier, Norah and Romy's father.

According to a coroner's report, he killed both his daughters with a blunt object before taking his own life.

Last year, Quebec's public security minister asked the coroner's office to launch a public inquiry into Norah and Romy's deaths after a Radio-Canada investigation revealed the search for the missing girls was mishandled.

Police officers, some now retired, told Radio-Canada's Enquête program, the search for the girls was disorganized, littered with mistakes and wasted crucial amounts of time on unnecessary actions.

Amélie Lemieux, Norah and Romy Carpentier's mother, will testify at the inquiry and is expected to question other witnesses through her lawyers. (Marie-Pier Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Gilles Mailhot, a Montreal police investigator will be the first person to testify.

In addition to testifying, Amélie Lemieux, Norah and Romy's mother, will also be allowed to question witnesses through her lawyers.

The inquiry, which is taking place at the Quebec City courthouse, is expected to last several weeks and end no sooner than mid-March.