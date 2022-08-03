Quebec's chief coroner calls inquest into last week's 3 Montreal shooting deaths

Quebec's chief coroner is launching a public inquest after a 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead three Montreal-area men last week before being killed by police.

Pascale Descary said today that coroner Géhane Kamel will investigate the deaths of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Lévis-Crevier and suspect Abdulla Shaikh.

Shaikh was killed by Montreal police Thursday morning, after allegedly gunning down the three victims on the street within a period of about 24 hours.

Provincial police have said it appears the 26-year-old, who was known to have mental health issues, chose his victims at random.

Quebec's mental health review board ruled in March that Shaikh, who was under the supervision of a mental health hospital, posed a "significant risk" to public safety but could continue living in the community.

Descary says the investigation will analyze the factors that contributed to the deaths and make recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.