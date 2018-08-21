Sugary high-alcohol drink played role in Drummondville man's death: coroner

Pierre Parent, a 30-year-old Drummondville resident, died after combining sugary, high-alcohol beverages with caffeine and cold medicine last Christmas Day, according to a coroner's report released Tuesday.

Now, that coroner is calling on Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services and Health Canada to raise public awareness about the dangers of combining alcohol, caffeine and certain medications.

Coroner Yvon Garneau determined the most plausible cause of death was an irregular heartbeat caused by the combined effects of alcohol, caffeine and chlorpheniramine — an antihistamine found in some cold medicines — consumed by a man whose health was already compromised by conditions often associated with chronic alcohol use.

It is unclear when Parent consumed the caffeine — there is none in Four Loko, which was his drink of choice.

But what the drink does contain is sugar, Garneau told Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin on Tuesday — a lot of it.

Sugar, he said, masks the bitterness of alcohol, tastes good and is cheap.

These factors can lead to a dependence on these types of drinks and it is becoming an issue across the province, he said.

Four Loko before, after dinner

Before heading to a family dinner on Christmas day, Parent drank two 568-ml cans of Four Loko, which had an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent, the report states.

He continued to drink alcohol throughout the evening, capping the night off with two more cans of Four Loko and two tablets of Tylenol cold medicine before heading to bed, the report states.

The next morning, Audrey Provencher, his 25-year-old girlfriend, woke up to find Parent at her side, unconscious. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but attempts to revive him failed.

According to the coroner's report, autopsy results showed Parent suffered from "extreme" hepatic steatosis, also known as fatty liver disease.

This and other health issues are symptoms of chronic alcohol consumption, the report states.

Parent consumed at least two cans of high-alcohol drinks a day, the coroner found.

Audrey Provencher says she wants to raise awareness about the dangers in consuming high-alcohol drinks like Four Loko. (Radio-Canada)

Provencher described Four Loko as "poison in a can."

Her late boyfriend had developed a dependency on the drink and was considering therapy, she said, but he feared being judged by his family and colleagues.

A few weeks before his death, Parent began experiencing loss of appetite, stomach aches and vomiting, she said, but he still did not seek help.

"He thought he had sore ribs, but it was his liver that was slowly breaking down," says Provencher.

"He said he was young. He thought of himself as invincible."

She said she is speaking out now to warn people of the dangers associated with the drink, and spur governments to do more to protect the population.

Coroner calls for 'better protection of human life'

The coroner's report concludes the death was accidental.

However, Garneau went on to point out that Quebec has regulations on the minimum price for beer, but not for other alcoholic products.

The World Health Organization, the report states, has determined high retail prices for alcohol are the most effective and least costly ways to protect public health.

Garneau acknowledged Health Canada's intention, announced in March, to amend food and drug regulations to limit the alcohol content of sweetened alcoholic beverages.

Provencher said she believes Parent underestimated the effect his alcohol consumption had on his health. (Submitted by Audrey Provencher)

For a "better protection of human life," Garneau recommends governmental health departments raise awareness of the "real dangers" of combining stimulants such as caffeine with alcohol and certain drugs.

"The risks associated with high-alcohol, sweetened beverages have been widely discussed in the media," Garneau states in the report.

"On the other hand, what seems to be misunderstood by the public is that the simultaneous consumption of alcohol with caffeine or certain medications can have an adverse or even fatal effect, as shown by the death of Mr. Parent."



