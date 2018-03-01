Coroner concludes Quebec teen died after drinking large quantities of sugary alcoholic drinks

A Quebec coroner has concluded teenager Athéna Gervais drowned in February 2018 behind her Laval high school after drinking large quantities of a high-alcohol sugary drink.

Gervais was 14 when she died, and her death led some companies to pull such drinks from store shelves and governments to tighten the rules.

"Athéna Gervais consumed a large quantity of alcohol in a very short period of time," Coroner Martin Larocque said in his report, released Wednesday morning.

He said Gervais and some friends shared three 568 mL cans of the drink FCKD UP, which has an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent, although he notes Gervais alone consumed most of the drinks.

The amount of alcohol was equivalent to around 12 glasses of wine, and the coroner said it was consumed in less than 30 minutes.

Gervais's body was found in a stream behind École Poly-Jeunesse in northwest Laval on March 1, 2018, three days after she went missing.

"In my opinion, Athéna Gervais found herself disoriented and accidentally fell into a creek. Her cognitive state was so disrupted because of her drinking that she died," Larocque said.

"We must take away from the death of Athéna Gervais that it's imperative that a set of measures be adopted to prevent the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption, both with minor children and young adults," he continued.

Athena Gervais's close friends attended her funeral in Saint-Félicien, in the Saguenay region of Quebec, in March 2018. Gervais's friends and family campaigned to have high-alcohol, sugary drinks banned after her death. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

Larocque recommends such beverages — often found in colourful cans -— should be required to have neutral packaging like cigarettes.

He also recommended that the federal government require that such drinks have the equivalent of one serving of alcohol per can. This goes further than the draft legislation introduced by the Trudeau government after Gervais's death, which allows for one and a half servings per can.

Larocque also recommended that rules that limit how such drinks can be advertised on radio and TV be extended to social media and the internet.