Coroner concludes Athéna Gervais died after drinking large quantities of sugary alcoholic drinks

A Quebec coroner has concluded Laval teenager Athéna Gervais drowned in February 2018 after drinking large quantities of a high-alcohol sugary drink.

Gervais was 14 when she died, and her death led some companies to pull such drinks from store shelves and governments to tighten the rules.

"Athéna Gervais consumed a large quantity of alcohol in a very short period of time," Coroner Martin Larocque said in his report, released Wednesday morning.

He said Gervais and some friends shared three 568 mL cans of the drink FCKD UP, which has an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent, although he notes Gervais alone consumed most of the drinks.

Larocque said the amount consumed was the equivalent of 12 glasses of wine in less than 30 minutes.

"In my opinion, Athéna Gervais found herself disoriented and accidentally fell into a creek. Her cognitive state was so disrupted because of her drinking that she died," Larocque said.

"We must take away from the death of Athéna Gervais that it's imperative that a set of measures be adopted to prevent the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption, both with minor children and young adults," he continued.

Larocque recommends such beverages — often found in colourful cans -— should be required to have neutral packaging like cigarettes.

He also recommended that the federal government require that such drinks have the equivalent of one serving of alcohol per can. This goes further than the draft legislation introduced by the Trudeau government after Gervais's death, which allows for one and a half servings per can.

Larocque also recommended that rules that limit how such drinks can be advertised on radio and TV be extended to social media and the internet.