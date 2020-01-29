Government will help Quebecers stranded in China come home, health minister says

The Quebec government is trying to repatriate Quebecers stranded in China because of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Danielle McCann says.

The virus has killed more than 100 people in China, mostly in the area around Wuhan.

Travel to and from that city has been suspended in an effort to to contain the spread of the virus.

It's not clear how many Quebecers are in the affected region of Hubei province, where travel by plane, train and bus has been suspended, leaving more than 50 million people in 17 cities essentially quarantined.

Several countries, including the United States and Japan, have already begun evacuating their citizens from the area on chartered flights.

On Wednesday, McCann said Nadine Girault, the province's international relations minister, is in talks with the federal government on whether to do the same.

"I think we will act quickly. I don't have the latest information on this, but I know Madame Girault is doing everything necessary," she said.

The federal government announced later Wednesday it had secured a plane, as well, and was trying to organize a flight.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Quebec. Two people are currently being tested.

McCann said Quebec's health care system is ready to deal with any cases and says she is not concerned about a potential shortage of masks.

She said the government is stocking up on a year's supply of protective gear.

But she added that the best protection for the general public is frequent handwashing, and for those who are sick, coughing into your elbow and staying home.

Anyone who has recently travelled to Wuhan and who has a fever, cough and respiratory difficulty is asked to call Info-Santé at 811.