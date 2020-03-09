As March break ends, EMSB urges parents to help prevent spread of COVID-19

As students return from March break, the English Montreal School Board has issued a communiqué asking parents to take steps to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus.

It is asking anyone who travelled to the regions hardest hit by the outbreak — China, Iran, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, Japan and Singapore — within the last two weeks to stay home and call Info-Santé at 811, even if the child has no symptoms.

The EMSB is also urging parents to speak to their children about the coronavirus with caution to avoid creating panic or anxiety, and is reminding parents to review proper hand-washing techniques with their children.

The note addresses school trips — one group had a trip to Italy postponed just hours before students were set to leave, angering some parents.

The board says that proved to be the right decision. Other trips have been modified to avoid some of the regions most affected by the outbreak.

Four cases in Quebec

Over the weekend, Quebec's Health Ministry announced another presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and presumptive cases in the province to four.

It also announced Montreal's shuttered Hôtel-Dieu Hospital will become one of several specialized clinics in Quebec treating COVID-19 patients.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said last week that specialized clinics would be set up in a number of regions, including Quebec City and the Montérégie.

That announcement followed complaints by doctors who said family clinics weren't prepared to prevent the spread of the virus.