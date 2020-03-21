Montreal to open drive-thru, walk-in COVID-19 testing site downtown

Montreal is opening a drive-thru testing site on Monday. It will be open seven days a week and people can show up by car or on foot without calling 811, if they meet certain criteria (see more below).

Signs are going up in Montreal parks reminding the public to keep their distance from each other and to frequently wash their hands.

There are now 181 confirmed cases as of Saturday, with four more deaths, bringing total to five.

As part of the extension of the public health emergency, Quebec has banned all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Call 1-877-644-4545 if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, instead of 811.

The City of Montreal is opening an outdoor testing site where the public can be tested for COVID-19 without an appointment if they fit certain criteria.

The new site at the Place des Festivals will open Monday. It can be visited by people by foot or in a car, and will have the capability of testing between 2,000 and 2,500 people each day.

One of the following criteria must be met to be tested at the new site without calling 811:

You have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

You have travelled outside Canada within the last 14 days.

You have been in contact with someone who has one of the above symptoms and has travelled outside the country in the last 14 days.

You have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The city is setting up 30 screening stations and will operate the site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The site is outdoors, under large heated tents. You must bring your RAMQ card and are advised to wear outdoor clothing.

Flight from Morocco arrives in Montreal

While flights out of Morocco have been cancelled, the Canadian government arranged for a flight out of the Casablanca airport.

The flight landed early Sunday morning at Trudeau Airport. While those on board the 450-seat plane were happy to be home, they urged the government to help those left behind as soon as possible.

Hydro-Québec is waiving late-payment fees for customers, acknowledging that the COVID-19 outbreak has hit many Quebecers hard financially. The policy goes into effect Monday.

On Sunday evening, Montrealers are invited to sing the Leonard Cohen song "So Long, Marianne" from their balconies.