Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Montreal

Montreal's public health authority is encouraging residents to get tested as soon as possible if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has the disease.

The aim is to quickly isolate those who test positive to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, said Dr. Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal's public health agency, Tuesday.

Currently there are seven testing clinics, and more are opening. There are also mobile bus clinics that are moving around the city, each doing as many as 200 tests per day.

The mobile testing clinics will be set up in priority neighbourhoods and are open only to those who live in those neighbourhoods. Everybody else will have to go to one of the other testing sites.

At the top of the priority list for testing are those who have symptoms of the flu, gastroenteritis or COVID-19 (fever, cough and difficulty breathing). The tests are also for those who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Before rushing off to a testing site, the first step is to call (514) 644-4545 or 1-877-644-4545 to get an assessment and be referred to the right place.

Montreal's public health authority provides all the information in English on its website.

By appointment:

Jewish General Hospital, 5800 Côte-des-Neiges Road, Montreal, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maurice-Duplessis clinic, 7071 Perras Boulevard, Montreal, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maison de la Fondation (HSCM), 5400 Gouin Boulevard West, Montreal, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beaconsfield testing clinic, 137 Elm Avenue, Beaconsfield, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-in:

Hôtel-Dieu, 109 Des Pins Avenue, Montreal, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinique Chauveau, 5455 Chauveau Street, Montreal, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLSC Montréal-Nord, 11441 Lacordaire boulevard, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mobile clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

May 13: Centre des loisirs Saint-Laurent, 1375 Grenet Avenue, Saint-Laurent.

May 13 and 14: CEGEP Marie-Victorin, 7000 Marie-Victorin Street, Montréal-Nord.

May 13, 14 and 15: Bill-Durnan Arena, 4988 Vézina Street, Côte-des-Neiges.

May 13, 14 and 15: École de la Petite-Bourgogne, 555 des Seigneurs Street, Little Burgundy.

May 14 and 15: Garon Arena, 11212 Garon Avenue, Montréal-Nord.

May 14, 15 and 16: Harfang-des-neiges School, 9506 Gouin Boulevard West, Pierrefonds.

May 15 and 16: Centre de réadaptation, 8147 Sherbrooke Street East, Mercier-Est.

May 17 and May 18: École Reine-Marie, 9300 Saint-Michel Boulevard, Saint-Michel.

What to do while waiting for test results

The public health authority says those who are sick and waiting to get tested or waiting for their results should follow certain procedures to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Those procedures include staying home and avoiding school, work, daycare centres or public places.

If you are sick with COVID-19 and living with others, isolate yourself in one room of the house and close the door, Montreal's public health authority says. Eat and sleep alone in one room of the house.

Use a bathroom reserved for you, if possible. If not, disinfect it after each use. Open a window to air out the home often, avoid contact with others in the household, and wear mask if avoiding contact is not possible.

Those who are experiencing stress, anxiety or other psychological problems during this time are encouraged to contact 811 for help.