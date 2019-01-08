Wine not recycle corks? Pointe-Claire shows other municipalities the way

Pointe-Claire wine lovers take note: corks are now being collected by the municipality, to be recycled.

ReCORK, launched in 2008 by the Canadian footwear company SOLE, says the city on Montreal's West Island is the first in Canada to adopt wine-cork recycling.

The municipality is collecting wine corks at four locations: Pointe-Claire City Hall, the aquatic centre, the arena and the library.

"We're an aggressive city when it comes to the environment, so we have a sustainable program in place," said Mayor John Belvedere. "We're always looking for new initiatives in order to keep stuff out of landfill."

ReCORK typically partners with events and organizations, but support manager Janet Naylor says the company is happy to add a municipality to its list.

"Cork doesn't belong in the trash," said Naylor. "A lot of people have that sense. They save their cork but have no idea what to do with it."

The company uses the recycled, natural cork to make new products, primarily footwear and athletic gear such as yoga blocks.

A single yoga block can be made from about 200 wine corks, said Naylor, while a pair of soles for shoes uses 30 to 50.

The program costs the city next to nothing, because ReCORK covers the cost of shipping, using shipping companies that offer carbon-neutral options.

Resident Jennifer Arditi said recycling as much as possible is always ideal. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

Pointe-Claire began its cork collection program just before the holidays, and so far, residents like it.

"I think recycling anything is great," Jennifer Arditi said, "and especially, showing our children that we can recycle as much as we can."

Naylor said ReCORK doesn't advertise its services but relies on word of mouth.

"We'd love to partner with whoever's interested," she said.

"Set them up with a recycling kit and get them going."