Protests begin in Montreal's downtown core as COP15 conference kicks off

Protests have begun in Montreal's downtown core, as the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, also known as COP15, officially begins at the Palais de Congrès.

A small group of protesters marched down Saint-Jacques St. near the conference centre early Wednesday morning, carrying a banner that read "Bloquons la COP15" — or "block COP15."

The group, a coalition of anticapitalist and ecological activists, said recent agreements to protect the environment were little more than lip-service and don't address the issues of biodiversity and climate change.

Montreal police are on the scene, but have not intervened.

The opening ceremonies for the event, held Tuesday, also had their fair share of disruptions. Protestors in the room interrupted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech, decrying colonialism and the invasion of Indigenous lands.

Protests interrupt Trudeau's speech on 1st day of COP15 Duration 2:03 The first day of COP15, the UN’s biodiversity conference in Montreal, got off to a rocky start as protests disrupted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's opening speech. Delegates are under pressure to come up with a global pact to halt the loss of the world’s biodiversity.

The conference, which is expected to attract about 15,000 visitors from around the world, will last until Dec. 19. More protests are expected throughout the event.