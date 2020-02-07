Snowed in? CBC listeners share their favourite cookie recipes for a blustery day

What better way to keep warm on a snowy day than with a hot, fresh batch of cookies?

Montreal is bracing for a winter wallop, with 50 centimetres of snow expected by the end of the day, Friday. Most schools have cancelled classes, leaving thousands of Montrealers snuggled up at home.

CBC Montreal's Daybreak asked listeners what they will be baking on the snow day. Here are some of their ideas.

Crunchy, classic chocolate chips

Who doesn't appreciate a classic? Rachelle in Lacolle said she's going to be tackling a traditional chocolate chip cookie, specifically using the "Amazing Chocolate Chip Cookies" recipe from the blog Cookie and Kate.

"Perfect balance of crunchy on the outside and gooey in the centre," she wrote. "The trick is to freeze the cookie dough for 30 minutes right before baking."

But Richard from downtown Montreal said crunchy is always best — that's why he sticks to the traditional Toll House-style of chocolate chip cookies.

Likewise, he recommends putting the cookies in the freezer — but only after they've been baked, so they're "even crunchier!"

CBC Montreal's Lynne Robson made these ginger snaps to bite back at the chilly weather. (Lynne Robson/CBC)

Ginger, spice and everything nice

Robyn from Parc-Extension said she's going to make triple-ginger cookies — a delicious mash of candied ginger, fresh ginger and ground ginger, with an extra helping of molasses in the dough to make it "soft and chewy."

Dianne in Pointe-Claire took a similar tact: she said that "after shoveling and making snow forts," the best thing for a cold snow day is a thick-rolled gingerbread cookie, ideally served with a side of hot cocoa.

"But my mum would make us homemade doughnuts on snow days!" she wrote.

If you want something a little quicker, one texter suggested undercooking ginger snaps to make what they called "ginger shlumps."

Unconventionally delicious bites

Some listeners were taking their tastebuds off the beaten path: Mariam in NDG said her lemon polenta cookies "are delicious, any day, snow day or not!"

For the gluten intolerant, one texter said they were making a gluten-free cookie by combining peanut butter with an egg and some maple syrup (or, a very ripe banana). Add chocolate chips and bake for a "guilt free" snack, they said.

Lesley Tanton Borrowman recently made these Spiced Chocolate Crinkle cookies. (Submitted by Lesley Tanton Borrowman)

Jen in Lachine said she was going to make maple cookies with spelt flour and flax with her kids — but also mentioned a weakness for the good old fashioned Oreo.

But Fred in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue decided he's going to take a more relaxing route, foregoing the trials and tribulations of baking entirely.

"Today is the perfect day to walk down into Ste-Anne's village, get a seat in one of our cafés, order a latté and watch the snowplow go by," he wrote.

"No cookies, but lots of ... chats with other semi-retired folks. Glorious day to be here."