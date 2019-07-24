Cookbooks that will elevate your home cooking this summer

Breakfast: The Cookbook

Food writer Emily Elyse Miller is a breakfast enthusiast and the founder of BreakfastClub, a global series that brings people together to share food and conversation at a one-time breakfast prepared by chefs at their restaurants.

In Breakfast: the Cookbook, she collects over 350 traditional and modern recipes for morning meals eaten around the world. This thoroughly researched volume celebrates the humble and adaptable nature of breakfast, which is often made by transforming leftovers and using what's on-hand to create comforting, nourishing dishes that fuel the start of our days.

The chapters are divided by type of food such as eggs, sandwiches, pancakes, soups, rice and noodles, fish and meat, pies and pastries, with the country of origin listed for each recipe.

This is the ultimate resource for breakfast-lovers everywhere, offering classic recipes from 80 countries, from popular favourites to lesser-known dishes that will make waking up in the morning something to look forward to.

Street Food Vietnam

In her first cookbook, chef Jerry Mai brings the dynamic flavours and vibrant dishes of Vietnamese street food to your table.

Born in Vietnam and raised in Australia, she has been captivated by the bustling chaos and delicious smells of Vietnam's food vendors since she first returned to the country at the age of 15. Mai regularly travels back to Vietnam, making new culinary discoveries each time that inspire the menus at her two Melbourne restaurants.

The dishes she shares in this book are a combination of her mother's recipes, the food that Mai serves at her restaurants, and the local dishes that are at the heart of Vietnamese street food culture.

Street Food Vietnam invites you to experience this colourful and mouthwatering cuisine that features complex flavours and is made using fresh produce, bright herbs, comforting noodles and rich broths. These satisfying dishes are adaptable for home cooking so that you can enjoy Vietnamese food any time.

Every Day is Saturday

When she started working as the food director at Real Simple magazine, Sarah Copeland realized that her love of cooking was being limited to weekends.

On weekends she finally had time to visit farmers markets and do all of the baking and cooking that she dreamed about during the rest of the week. Weeknight dinners, which had once been fun and inspiring, had become rushed and unsatisfying as life got busier with work, renovation projects, her growing family and other responsibilities.

In Every Day is Saturday, Copeland explains how to embrace the freedom, creativity and flexibility of cooking on the weekend and apply it to your cooking throughout the week. She offers plenty of tips, ideas and strategies for using up leftover odds and ends in the fridge, making things ahead and learning to improvise so that you can put delicious and nourishing meals on the table quickly and easily.

Filled with delicious recipes for weekday breakfasts, midday meals, casual entertaining, suppers, and simple desserts, this cookbook is for anyone with a busy schedule who wants to cook like it's the weekend every day.