Convoys converge in Quebec City for noisy protest against COVID-19 measures

As more trucks and smaller vehicles pour into Quebec City from across the province for a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, Quebec City police are directing traffic to try to prevent the demonstration from turning into a blockade.

While protesters have been holding smaller demonstrations since Thursday evening, larger crowds are gathering today around the National Assembly.

Convoys of drivers have been arriving from different parts of the province including the North Shore, Lower St-Lawrence, Saguenay and Beauce regions.

Crowds of protesters, including some families with children, have been cheering and waving signs calling for the end of vaccine passports and other public health measures, as rows of vehicles drive by the National Assembly honking their horns.

Protesters flying Canadian and Quebec flags and "freedom" signs from their cars followed a convoy of heavy trucks into the city from Saint-Lambert de Lauzon on the south shore. They were met by some cheering supporters on overpasses on Hwy 73.

A small group of counter protesters is also in the area around the National Assembly, with some of them encouraging drivers to honk if they have been vaccinated.

Des centaines de manifestants partent de Saint-Lambert de Lauzon vers Québec. Des supporters les saluent sur des viaducs de la 73 Nord.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/G3gBT1p8r5">pic.twitter.com/G3gBT1p8r5</a> —@p_abolduc

Quebec officials have said while protesters have a right to demonstrate, they will not tolerate vehicles blocking roads.

Quebec City Police (SPVQ) handed out more than 50 tickets during smaller demonstrations on Thursday and Friday evening, mostly for road safety violations.

In a Tweet Friday, the SPVQ emphasized that nobody is allowed to camp or take shelter — including staying in campers or trailers — near the National Assembly or other public places.

Crowds of protesters, including some children, gather beside the National Assembly along René Lévesque Boulevard in Quebec City Saturday. (Radio-Canada/Guillaume Croteau-Langevin)

Bernard Gauthier, one of the protest organizers, criticized police Friday for being too strict about where vehicles are allowed to go, adding that a food truck intended to serve protesters was prevented from parking near the demonstration.

Mayor Bruno Marchand said Friday that police were allowing a few large trucks to park on René-Lévesque Boulevard as a "compromise" because the trucks were an "important symbol" to the protesters.

Some protesters in Quebec City hold signs calling media "the real virus." Other demonstrators have called for the end of vaccine passports and other COVID-19 public health measures. (Radio-Canada/Guillaume Croteau-Langevin)

Marchand says there will be zero tolerance for anyone harrassing the public, but added he is not worried about protests getting out of hand.

Premier François Legault said Friday that authorities were ready for any eventuality, and that tow trucks were on hand to remove trucks, if necessary.

Protest and carnival overlap

Some streets in the area are restricted to pedestrians only. Honoré-Mercier Avenue is closed off to vehicle traffic, between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards, as is Grande Allée between de Claire-Fontaine Street and Honoré-Mercier Boulevard.

Honoré-Mercier Avenue is closed between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards, as is the section of Grande Allée between Cours du Général-De Montcalm and D'Auteuil Street. (Radio-Canada)

Quebec City police say these closures are due to the Carnaval de Québec, which is happening in the same vicinity, near the National Assembly and Old Quebec City.

Marchand is expected to visit the carnival this afternoon, and is encouraging people to attend the annual event despite the demonstrations.

Hotel and restaurant owners have reported that guests have been cancelling reservations, citing concerns about the protests.

Legault says it is important to support businesses that have been badly hit by the pandemic.

"Go with your families to the Carnaval de Québec," said Legault at a press conference Friday. "Go to the restaurants of Quebec. Go to the hotels in Quebec."