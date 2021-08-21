Convicted Quebec City pastor fails to turn himself in to police

Paul Mukendi, pastor of the evangelical church Parole de Vie in Quebec City, failed to report to police on Friday, after his request to have nine convictions overturned was rejected by Quebec's Court of Appeal.

The decision was rendered on Monday.

In 2019, Mukendi was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually and physically assaulting a teenage girl and uttering death threats.

The complainant was 14 when Mukendi assaulted her.

The pastor was released on a number of conditions in March of 2020.

Mukendi held a news conference the day after his appeal was rejected, proclaiming his innocence and saying he was very disappointed by the ruling.

On Thursday, in a bizarre turn of events, the Facebook page for Mukendi's ministry published a post saying it was worried Mukendi had been kidnapped.

A day later, the ministry said Mukendi was alive and well and had briefly spoken with his wife saying "he didn't run away from justice but he ran away from the injustice he's a victim of."

A spokesperson for Quebec City police told Radio-Canada that they had been notified of Mukendi's disappearance but declined to comment on their efforts to search for him.

On Saturday, the ministry page shared another photo of Mukendi inviting its members to a "large gathering of truth" — a church service scheduled for tomorrow that will be live streamed.

A poster for the meeting reads "everything will be revealed without delay."