Old convent torn down to make way for condos? Not in this Quebec town

Mother Superior Madeleine Fillion walks through the small, tidy museum that recounts the story of the Congrégation des Soeurs de Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours, established in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, a rural town 65 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

From beekeeping outfits to camera equipment to a dentist chair, the display shows how the nuns managed to be self-sufficient during their 127-year presence in the community.

Fillion described the women who lived inside those walls as fearless.

"The congregation was founded on values of faith and confidence, but also audacity, and I think those values are still relevant today."

The buildings belonging to the Congrégation des Soeurs de Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours are just off the main street in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland, in the Bellechasse region. (Julia Page/CBC)

Sister Madeleine is one of the 163 nuns who still lives in the headquarters. She is preparing their move to a long-term care home in Quebec City in 2021.

The members of the congregation, who are 84 years old on average, can no longer handle upkeep of the massive infrastructure, located in the heart of the town.

With several buildings and pavilions — which at one point accommodated up to 225 women — finding a new purpose for the site is a huge undertaking.

But the transition committee in charge of overseeing this new chapter has several other ideas up its sleeve.

"I would say I spent almost half of my childhood at the congregation," Charles Ouellet said with a laugh.

He showed up for piano lessons five days a week at 7:30 a.m. sharp with Sister Mariana Brochu, before he'd "run to school for the start of class with my other friends."

Ouellet decided to join the citizens' committee because he wants the congregation's legacy to live on and become a source of development — to build a stronger community for his kids.

"I don't think we're seeing these buildings as just bricks and mortar — we're looking at them as a part of the foundation of our village."

Charles Ouellet, from the citizens' transition committee, said that, contrary to big cities, developers aren’t lining up to transform the property into condominiums — which is giving the community and opportunity to use the space responsibly. (Julia Page/CBC)

Rise out of poverty

For Ouellet, the congregation's impact on the town's economy is undeniable

During the 19th century, the region was isolated — too far from the St. Lawrence River to profit from the shipping industry, and too far from the main railway network to become a logging town.

Father Joseph-Onesime Brousseau founded the congregation in 1892, with Mother Saint-Bernard.

Health care was provided to elderly people and orphans had access to schooling.

Over the decades, locals found work running the congregation's farm, milking their cows or running their sawmill.

Up until 2019, there were still 100 people working at the congregation — either in the main pavilion or at a hospice on a nearby lake.

Ouellet said the town's other main employer, a plastic manufacturing company, may end up benefiting from the move.

A museum, already open to the public, displays a number of objects the nuns used throughout the years, from instruments for their music lessons to photography equipment to beekeeping gear. (Julia Page/CBC)

A wing of the congregation will be rented out to nearby companies — in dire need of housing for its foreign workers.

"This is very good timing in Bellechasse — because the unemployment rate is below three per cent and the manufacturing companies are struggling to find workers for their factories."

Tourism potential

The committee hopes to see a wide range of services integrated into the space, from community workshops to a health clinic to hotel accommodations for tourists.

Serge Comeau was hired as project manager to oversee the move.

He sees a huge potential in the region's tourism industry they could tap into.

Revamping the existing museum is also central to the vision he has for the space.

Project manager Serge Comeau wants to tap into the region’s tourism industry and to highlight the history of the congregation. (Julia Page/CBC)

"We never want to forget the initial mission the congregation had set out for the community," Comeau said.

By integrating new technology to attract a different clientele, Comeau hopes the history of the congregation will be better known.

"People will leave here and better understand the impact the congregation had on this region's development."

The bakery the nuns ran for decades is set to re-open in 2020, under new administration.

Comeau hopes it's a first step in convincing people to stop by for coffee, and a place locals will be able to call their own.

The bakery that cooked dozens of loaves of bread, day in day out, for decades, will soon be reopened to the public. (Julia Page/CBC)

The baking pans are still piled up in traditional wood ovens that used to feed hundreds of nuns per day.

Sister Madeleine isn't bitter or disappointed to witness the congregation leave its home, or see religion take a backseat in the town's development.

And she knows the congregation is leaving behind solid roots to build on.

"For me it's just life that is moving on."