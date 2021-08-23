Child among several injured by gunfire in Contrecoeur Sunday night
A boy standing outside a home was shot after someone opened fire at a car, injuring several people.
A child is among several people injured by gunfire yesterday evening in Contrecoeur in Quebec's Montérégie region.
Provincial police say someone opened fire at a vehicle on Des Pivoines Street in the small municipality, injuring several occupants.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Jean-Raphaël Drolet said the driver was seriously hurt, while the others had less serious injuries.
Drolet said a "young boy," whose age he could not yet confirm, was standing outside a nearby home and was also hurt. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect was in a vehicle and left the scene before hiding inside a home in Contrecoeur.
Regional police set up a perimeter around the home and at around 3 a.m. Monday, the provincial police tactical squad arrested a 37-year-old man, Drolet said.
The man, who lives in Contrecoeur, is being questioned by investigators.
With files from Josh Grant