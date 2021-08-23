Skip to Main Content
Child among several injured by gunfire in Contrecoeur Sunday night

Provincial police say someone opened fire at a vehicle on Des Pivoines Street in the small municipality, injuring several people, including a boy standing outside a home nearby.

A major police operation was underway in Contrecoeur north of Montreal Sunday night, after gunshots and several injuries were reported. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A child is among several people injured by gunfire yesterday evening in Contrecoeur in Quebec's Montérégie region. 

Provincial police say someone opened fire at a vehicle on Des Pivoines Street in the small municipality, injuring several occupants. 

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Jean-Raphaël Drolet said the driver was seriously hurt, while the others had less serious injuries. 

Drolet said a "young boy," whose age he could not yet confirm, was standing outside a nearby home and was also hurt. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The suspect was in a vehicle and left the scene before hiding inside a home in Contrecoeur.

Regional police set up a perimeter around the home and at around 3 a.m. Monday, the provincial police tactical squad arrested a 37-year-old man, Drolet said. 

The man, who lives in Contrecoeur, is being questioned by investigators.

With files from Josh Grant

