Construction worker dies in workplace accident

The worker, a 31-year-old man, was involved in an accident involving a backhoe at a site in Villeray.

The operator of the backhoe was treated for shock

A paramedic loads his stretcher back into the ambulance.
A 31-year-old man died after a workplace accident in Villeray on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

A construction worker died in a workplace accident in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Saturday morning.

The worker, a 31-year-old man, was in an accident involving a backhoe, an Urgences Santé spokesperson said.

He was declared dead at the scene and the operator of the backhoe was treated for shock. 

The accident took place just before noon at a construction side on Saint Hubert Street near Jean Talon Street West.

The CNESST, Quebec's workplace health and safety board, is investigating.

