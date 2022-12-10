Construction worker dies in workplace accident

A construction worker died in a workplace accident in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood Saturday morning.

The worker, a 31-year-old man, was in an accident involving a backhoe, an Urgences Santé spokesperson said.

He was declared dead at the scene and the operator of the backhoe was treated for shock.

The accident took place just before noon at a construction side on Saint Hubert Street near Jean Talon Street West.

The CNESST, Quebec's workplace health and safety board, is investigating.