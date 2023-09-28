Construction site worker dead after incident on Montreal's West Island

A construction site worker is dead after being struck and killed by a moving vehicle early Thursday morning on Montreal's West Island.

The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. on a site on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire.

Police say it appears an unoccupied construction vehicle started moving on its own and hit the worker, a man in his 30s, who was walking beside the roadway.

That man was critically injured and was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Two lanes on the highway remain closed to traffic while Quebec provincial police's accident reconstruction team investigates.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also investigating.