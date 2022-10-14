Construction in heart of Old Quebec draws ire of many shops owners

The plaza in front of Quebec City's city hall was once bustling with tourists and locals who ate and shopped in the little boutiques and cafés that surround it. In December, the square would welcome the city's German Christmas Market, which filled the air with smells of mulled wine and warm pretzels.

But for the past seven months, Place de l'Hôtel-Ville has been taken over by big blue barricades, red cones, construction workers and loud noises. The city is carrying out major renovations to the square, but they are coming at the expense of many shop owners in the area.

The situation has reduced foot traffic because passerbys have to navigate blocked sidewalks and detours to get around — not an enticing ambiance for strolling and shopping.

"It's a very, very bad situation for us," said Christine Beaulieu, the co-owner of a home decor boutique called 3 Poules located on one of the roads being torn up.

Christine Beaulieu, the co-owner of the boutique 3 Poules in Old Quebec, said her business has really suffered from the disruptions caused by the construction. (Franca Mignacca/CBC)

Beaulieu, who owns the store with her sister, said they have seen a significant drop in sales since the construction started.

She said they initially expected business to decrease by 50 to 75 per cent, but it has been even worse than that since their sidewalk became a dead end a few weeks ago.

"[People] have to work very hard to find the business and to go through the sidewalk," she said.

Even though there are signs letting people know the businesses are still open, they're only in French and she said she's not sure customers understand.

She said the city does offer some compensation but the amount isn't nearly enough to make up for the losses they've suffered.

The sidewalk where the 3 Poules boutique is located has been a dead end for the past few weeks. (Franca Mignacca/CBC)

Still reeling from pandemic

Beaulieu and her sister opened 3 Poules in 2019, right before the pandemic. With cruises cancelled and public health restrictions imposed, her business lost a lot of traffic.

She was hoping this year would finally bring some relief.

To make ends meet and keep the store afloat during the pandemic and the construction, the two sisters have cut back on staff and have been working almost non-stop.

"It's very, very stressful," she said.

Maude Vaillancourt, the manager at the Artisans Canada boutique a few buildings away from 3 Poules, is also trying to get back on her feet.

"We've had it pretty rough for two years with COVID and everything," she said.

But she said her business hasn't been hit quite as hard as other stores because it's not right beside the construction site.

Maude Vaillancourt, the manager of the Artisans Canada boutique in Old Quebec, said she has noticed a decrease in customers when she closes the door to avoid the construction noises. (Franca Mignacca/CBC News)

Christmas market moved

A few weeks ago, the city confirmed that the annual German Christmas market will still be held, but that some kiosks that are usually on the Place de l'Hôtel-Ville will be moved up the hill a bit, behind city hall.

Vaillancourt is worried this move will deter some clients at a time when foot traffic is already low.

"It's not the same as when it's right in front of your store," she said.

The Christmas market, which is in its 15th edition, is a big source of income for her.

Beaulieu feels the same way.

"We are very disturbed," she said. "The Christmas market is a very nice opportunity for our business."

The construction woes will last through next summer, with renovations expected to be completed by September 2023.