15 people died on Quebec roads during construction holiday

Quebec's two-week construction holiday ended Sunday with a total of 13 deadly collisions that left 15 people dead, with speeding and distracted driving topping the list of causes.

Sûreté du Québec Capt. Paul Leduc, who is in charge of traffic safety services, said seven of those collisions appear to have been caused by speeding.

"Distraction is our number two," he said. "It's a growing cause of collisions and unfortunately we have maybe five collisions that were due to distraction during the construction holiday."

There were three fatal collisions involving motorcycles over the holiday, he said, with one happening late Sunday evening in Saint-Côme, in the Lanaudière region.

A total of 22 people of have died on motorcycles in the province since the 2018 season began, he added.

Over the last five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal collisions during the construction holiday. Last year, there were 19 deadly collisions with 21 deaths.

It's good news that 2018 falls just under that average, Leduc said, but "there [are] still 15 families that have to deal with the loss of a loved one."

Thousands of tickets issued

Some 14,000 cars were pulled over and more than 16,000 tickets were issued over the construction holiday, Leduc said. Of those, 10,000 were for speeding.

This year, police have upped air patrols — watching for careless driving from the sky, he said.

La Sûreté du Québec fait de la surveillance aérienne lors des #vacancesconstruction, afin de détecter des infractions, surtout où la circulation est ralentie, comme le franchissement des lignes de démarcation de voie et les dépassements et demi-tours interdits. #sécuritéroutière

While riding in small airplanes, officers, rather than looking for speeders, are watching for erratic driving, passing on double yellow lines and more.

"We started, maybe five years ago, to bring the plane back," said Leduc.

"Every year, since we have good results with it, we do it more and more. During the construction holidays, we had 10 different operations where we involved the plane."

Officers patrol by tour bus for texting truckers, motorists

The SQ also rents out tour buses with tinted windows to look for drivers with phones in their hands, sometimes hidden on their laps, while driving on highways.

When officers on the bus spot a distracted driver, they notify officers in nearby cruisers who then pull the driver over.

This technique not only allows for officers to easily see into cars, but also see into the cabs of big trucks where truckers are also caught texting while driving, Leduc said. Officers can't see truckers from the ground level.

On July 1, Quebec's distracted driving laws were changed to increase fines for certain infractions.

Motorists caught with a portable electronic device in their hands, whether they are using it or not, will now face fines of $300 to $600, up from a maximum of $100. Demerit points have increased from four to five.

But despite continued efforts to raise awareness among the public of the dangers of speeding and upping enforcement, Leduc said people are still speeding and "unfortunately, they are still dying."